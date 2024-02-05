One Hope Village

Pickleball Tournament Sponsorship

300 Country Club Rd

Decatur, TX 76234, USA

Event Sponsor
$1,000
Includes: * Banner with logo displayed at venue * Sign with logo displayed at venue * 1 team entry * Company representative present at tournament with a table (table provided) * Social media shoutouts * Announced at event (2 available)
Court Sponsor
$750
Includes: * Sign with logo displayed at court * Announced at event * Company representative present at tournament with a table (table Provided) * Social media shoutout (4 available)
Ball Sponsor
$500
Includes: * Sign with logo displayed at venue * Announced at event * Social media shoutout (10 available)
Prize Sponsor
$250
Includes: * Announced at event * Social media shoutout (10 available)
Friend of One Hope Village
$100
Includes: * Social media shoutout (unlimited available)
