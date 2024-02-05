Pickleball Tournament Sponsorship

Includes:
* Banner with logo displayed at venue
* Sign with logo displayed at venue
* 1 team entry
* Company representative present at tournament with a table (table provided)
* Social media shoutouts
* Announced at event
(2 available)
Court Sponsor
$750
Includes:
* Sign with logo displayed at court
* Announced at event
* Company representative present at tournament with a table (table Provided)
* Social media shoutout
(4 available)
Ball Sponsor
$500
Includes:
* Sign with logo displayed at venue
* Announced at event
* Social media shoutout
(10 available)
Prize Sponsor
$250
Includes:
* Announced at event
* Social media shoutout
(10 available)
Friend of One Hope Village
$100
Includes:
* Social media shoutout
(unlimited available)
Add a donation for One Hope Village
$
