Josh Babin Medical and Family Care

Hey everyone, my name is Montana McMichael. I am here to help a family very dear to me. As most know, Josh Babin has unexpectedly within the past two weeks has gone through so much and been in the hospital. He was intubated for 5 days, then got better, then discharged, to go home to have a seizure in the bed with his wife, to back in hospital for a week, then discharged to go back to the hospital the next day from not remembering who he is, his wife and kids, and just spaced out. He has NOT been himself. This nightmare started on April 22nd for him and his family. For the past three recent days in the hospital again, he has had a blank stare and little to no words. He has had multiple scans and tests, repeatedly to the point everything was coming back fine. Doctors were stumped. They still are. They did an extended EEG over 24 hours which thankfully showed no seizure activity but did show low brain function. They are going to give steroids to speed that up. Katelyn, his wife, has been having to miss work during this time to be with him and right now, there is no definite answer to what's going on or what the long term affect this is on his life and family. They are leading towards an auto immune disorder now but they are still unknown on that. Josh has good moments and days but for now, he is not the Josh we all know. If you can help any, it will be greatly appreciated. If not, please PRAY for healing and peace over family during this time. Josh is special to me and my family and it truly breaks our hearts right now for them all. Thank you! We serve a mighty and powerful God!