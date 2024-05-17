*** Please Note***: Making an additional donation to the Zeffy platform is optional. To opt-out, select "other" in the dropdown menu and enter $0 as the donation amount |
We’re so excited to welcome you to our first ever And Still She Stands Community Coffee Mingle!
This casual gathering will include:
☕ Coffee and pastries
👯 Plenty of time to connect with the amazing women who are part of this community
🌱 Short workshop to help you understand how mental fitness can empower you in the year ahead
✨ We’ll also be dropping some exclusive info about our theme for the year – you won’t want to miss this
PS: Share this event with a friend who you’d love to invite into the ASST community. Our Coffee Mingle will be perfect for longtime community members and newcomers.
