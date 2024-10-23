Druid Hills Online Store

This handy zipper-top insulated tote is perfect for a picnic or to transport your cold things home from the store. Generously sized at 20"x14"x8", it will hold up to 30 12 oz cans! It even folds flat when you aren't using it. It really will be your go-to!

This handy zipper-top insulated tote is perfect for a picnic or to transport your cold things home from the store. Generously sized at 20"x14"x8", it will hold up to 30 12 oz cans! It even folds flat when you aren't using it. It really will be your go-to!

More details...