2024 CHS Eagles Baseball Banquet

Please join us for the 2024 Baseball Banquet
Tuesday, May 21st
6:00 pm
Coronado Country Club
1044 Broadmoor Dr
Please purchase your tickets no later than May 3rd
Coaches, players, student manager, & student trainer will be paid for by CHS Boosters
$25 for each additional guest
Please text Lety Melendez at 915-328-9844 to confirm your CHS player/manager/trainer attendance and to receive their ticket. These tickets will be passed out to your CHS player/manager/trainer on May 17th during baseball class.