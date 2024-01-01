2024 CHS Eagles Baseball Banquet

Please join us for the 2024 Baseball Banquet

Tuesday, May 21st

6:00 pm

Coronado Country Club

1044 Broadmoor Dr

Please purchase your tickets no later than May 3rd

Coaches, players, student manager, & student trainer will be paid for by CHS Boosters

$25 for each additional guest





Please text Lety Melendez at 915-328-9844 to confirm your CHS player/manager/trainer attendance and to receive their ticket. These tickets will be passed out to your CHS player/manager/trainer on May 17th during baseball class.



