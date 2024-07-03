THMB Store

Offered by
About this shop
New design T-shirt back in stock in limited quantities.
New design sweatshirt back in stock in limited quantities.
We're clearing out the music storage unit and have our classic logo style left in limited sizes. Celebrate a decade of Hart Music History with this vintage design!
We're clearing out the music storage unit and have last year's sweatshirt style left in limited sizes. Celebrate a decade of Hart Music History with this vintage design!
Instrumental rental donation for use of a school instrument at school and home
Instrumental rental donation for use of a school instrument at home only
Instrumental rental donation for use of a school instrument at school only
We invite you to consider becoming a sustaining school year donor for our music program and fundraisers. This option allows you to provide your support upfront, directing your investment in the music program to a focus of your choosing. We’re happy to discuss in detail with you. If your company has a matching program, this is a perfect opportunity to double or (we’ve heard) even triple (!) your donation.
Sustaining donors will receive Family 4-Paks of tickets to each of our three expected fundraising events. For events that have seating, four reserved seats will be provided. Your name will be featured in programs, our website, and materials for events.
All families are asked to make a $50 donation during school registration in FutureFund towards the music program to support all of our programming. This is an alternate payment option, thank you for your support!
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!