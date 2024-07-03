THMB Store

We invite you to consider becoming a sustaining school year donor for our music program and fundraisers. This option allows you to provide your support upfront, directing your investment in the music program to a focus of your choosing. We’re happy to discuss in detail with you. If your company has a matching program, this is a perfect opportunity to double or (we’ve heard) even triple (!) your donation.



Sustaining donors will receive Family 4-Paks of tickets to each of our three expected fundraising events. For events that have seating, four reserved seats will be provided. Your name will be featured in programs, our website, and materials for events.