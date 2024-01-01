San Francisco Eco.Crew 2024

Eco.Crews will meet over six weeks — Wednesdays from September 18 to October 23 from 5:00-6:30pm PT.





The San Francisco crew will be facilitated by Agustin Angel, who will guide the group's discussions each week and invite you to take action.





Session topics include:





Week 1 - The role of the individual in the systemic challenge

Week 2 - Money’s role in climate

Week 3 - Environmental anxiety

Week 4 - Local advocacy

Week 5 - Climate change communications

Week 6 - Environmental art





If the price is a barrier to you, email us with a scholarship request at [email protected].