Membership 2024

We are thrilled to share exciting updates from Sons and Daughters of Hope, our program dedicated to supporting single mothers in Iberville Parish. As we continue our mission to uplift and empower these resilient individuals, we are expanding our efforts to provide comprehensive support and resources.





Mentorship, Health and Wellness Training Classes: We understand the importance of guidance and support on the journey of single motherhood. Through our mentorship training classes, we offer a platform for personal growth, health and wellness sessions, skill development, and empowerment. These classes provide valuable insights, encouragement, and connections to help single mothers navigate life’s challenges with confidence