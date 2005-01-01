AES NY Section Committee invites you to a deep dive into the making of Mean Girls featuring the audio and music team. Recorded at Daxxit Sound Studios (Fort Lee, NJ) and The DiMenna Center for Classical music (NYC). Score was mixed at Daxxit sound studios and the music was mixed at Larrabee Studios (Los Angeles) and immersive theatrical Atmos was mixed at Parabolic Studios (NYC).





This will be a very rare chance to see behind the scenes of an entire timeline of Audio Production of a major motion picture. Immersive mixes will be heard in the Studios as part of the panel presentation.





This is not a free event, it will also be streamed on AES NY Sections Facebook live that day. In person ticketed audience members will be entered in to a raffle with a chance to win an NFR copy of Eventide Micropitch Immersive Delay Plugin. Admission is limited so please only sign up if you can attend.





Students = $5.00 / AES Members=10.00 / Non Members $25.00 May 2nd at Parabolic Studios, NYC Doors open at 5PM and Event starts at 5:45PM the link for Facebook Live will appear on Facebook Groups page at 5:45PM





Panelists:

Hanan Rubinstein, Lead Music Producer and Score Mixer





Hanan is an in demand sound engineer, producer, vocal coach and a true multi-instrumentalist. From the stage to the studio he is known for his work with Alicia Keys, Adam Blackstone/BBE, Jeff Richmond and J.Cole. His other credits include a bevy of industry leading artists such as Ed Sheeran, Charlie Puth, Sara Bareilles, Bonnie Raitt, Carole King, Ellie Goulding, The Roots, Nick Jonas and many others. Hanan is the Co-owner and chief engineer of Daxxit Sound Studios in Fort Lee, NJ (www.DaxxitMusic.com)





Jack Grabow, Music Supervisor and Lead Music Editor





Jack is a NYC based music producer, supervisor, and editor. His credits include Mean Girls (2024), Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (2015-2019), and Netflix's Girls5eva. In addition to his work in film and television, he has composed music for several dance companies including Alvin Ailey, Baye & Asa, and BODYTRAFFIC.





Manny Marroquin , Music Mixer





Manny’s talent is unique, having graced nearly 250 million albums worldwide. His ear for sound has helped earn him over forty #1 albums and one hundred Top 10 albums on The Billboard 200. Add to that another twelve Hot 100 #1 singles and over forty singles in the Top 10; the range of his talent is extraordinary and his work reaches far beyond one genre. He received his first Grammy award in 2005 and has collected many more since then, including Best Engineered Album for John Mayer’s “Battle Studies” in 2011, Record of the year for Lizo’s “About Damn Time”, and much more coming to a running total of 18. He’s firmly secured his role as one of the most in demand mixing engineers in the industry today. (www.mannymarroquin.com)





Lewis Goldstein, Atmos Mixer

Rerecording Engineer





Lew is a Re-Recording Mixer and Supervising Sound Editor based in New York City. For the past 37 years, Goldstein has been at the forefront of Digital audio for film and television. In 2010, Goldstein opened Parabolic, a full-service Audio Post-Production facility, offering a wide range of sound editorial services, ADR recording services and 7.1 and 5.1 mixing services. The facility was soon upgraded to be Dolby ATMOS capable, boasting a 38-speaker ATMOS theatrical mix stage as well as a 7.1.4 Near-field mix environment.

Some of Parabolic’s recent credits include features such as Lisa Frankenstein, Family, In The Heights, Hereditary, Eileen, Shotgun Wedding and Mean Girls, along with TV work on Russian Doll, Modern Love, The Other Two, For Life and Emily in Paris. https://www.parabolicny.com





Moderated by Roey Shamir (AES NY Section Co-Chair)