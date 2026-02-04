35th Anniversary Commemorative Shirts

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Own a piece of history when you purchase a 35th Anniversary Commemorative JUNA T-Shirt. This design brings awareness to the ongoing situation in the Arctic. JUNA is dedicated to addressing world issues and developing solutions to challenges. Your purchase supports our mission of developing the local and global knowledge of students through civic education.
Own a piece of history when you purchase a 35th Anniversary Commemorative JUNA T-Shirt. This design brings awareness to the ongoing situation in the Arctic. JUNA is dedicated to addressing world issues and developing solutions to challenges. Your purchase supports our mission of developing the local and global knowledge of students through civic education.
Own a piece of history when you purchase a 35th Anniversary Commemorative JUNA T-Shirt. This design brings awareness to the ongoing situation in the Arctic. JUNA is dedicated to addressing world issues and developing solutions to challenges. Your purchase supports our mission of developing the local and global knowledge of students through civic education.
Own a piece of history when you purchase a 35th Anniversary Commemorative JUNA T-Shirt. This design brings awareness to the ongoing situation in the Arctic. JUNA is dedicated to addressing world issues and developing solutions to challenges. Your purchase supports our mission of developing the local and global knowledge of students through civic education.
Own a piece of history when you purchase a 35th Anniversary Commemorative JUNA T-Shirt. This design brings awareness to the ongoing situation in the Arctic. JUNA is dedicated to addressing world issues and developing solutions to challenges. Your purchase supports our mission of developing the local and global knowledge of students through civic education.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!