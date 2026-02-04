Juna Of Alabama

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Juna Of Alabama

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35th Anniversary Commemorative Shirts

JUNA 35 T-Shirt 🌎 (S) item
JUNA 35 T-Shirt 🌎 (S)
$10

Own a piece of history when you purchase a 35th Anniversary Commemorative JUNA T-Shirt. This design brings awareness to the ongoing situation in the Arctic. JUNA is dedicated to addressing world issues and developing solutions to challenges. Your purchase supports our mission of developing the local and global knowledge of students through civic education.

JUNA 35 T-Shirt 🌎 (M) item
JUNA 35 T-Shirt 🌎 (M)
$10

Own a piece of history when you purchase a 35th Anniversary Commemorative JUNA T-Shirt. This design brings awareness to the ongoing situation in the Arctic. JUNA is dedicated to addressing world issues and developing solutions to challenges. Your purchase supports our mission of developing the local and global knowledge of students through civic education.

JUNA 35 T-Shirt 🌎 (L) item
JUNA 35 T-Shirt 🌎 (L)
$10

Own a piece of history when you purchase a 35th Anniversary Commemorative JUNA T-Shirt. This design brings awareness to the ongoing situation in the Arctic. JUNA is dedicated to addressing world issues and developing solutions to challenges. Your purchase supports our mission of developing the local and global knowledge of students through civic education.

JUNA 35 T-Shirt 🌎 (XL) item
JUNA 35 T-Shirt 🌎 (XL)
$10

Own a piece of history when you purchase a 35th Anniversary Commemorative JUNA T-Shirt. This design brings awareness to the ongoing situation in the Arctic. JUNA is dedicated to addressing world issues and developing solutions to challenges. Your purchase supports our mission of developing the local and global knowledge of students through civic education.

JUNA 35 T-Shirt 🌎 (2XL) item
JUNA 35 T-Shirt 🌎 (2XL)
$10

Own a piece of history when you purchase a 35th Anniversary Commemorative JUNA T-Shirt. This design brings awareness to the ongoing situation in the Arctic. JUNA is dedicated to addressing world issues and developing solutions to challenges. Your purchase supports our mission of developing the local and global knowledge of students through civic education.

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