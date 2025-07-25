35th Anniversary Gala

14 Frank E Rodgers Blvd N

Harrison, NJ 07029, USA

General Admission
$125

Includes event admission with cocktail hour, dinner, dessert, and open bar. Kindly note, this evening is reserved for adult guests only.

Presenting Sponsor – $5,000
$5,000

· Exclusive top billing as Presenting Sponsor

· Recognition in all press releases and media coverage

· Company logo featured prominently on event signage, program, and slideshow

· Social media spotlight posts leading up to the event

· Full-page ad in event program booklet

· Verbal recognition from the stage during the Gala

· Opportunity to speak during the event

Platinum Sponsor – $2,500
$2,500

· Logo placement on event signage, program, and slideshow

· Social media recognition before and after the event

· Half-page ad in event program booklet

· Verbal recognition during the Gala

Gold Sponsor – $1,000
$1,000
  • Logo listed on signage and event program
  • Social media recognition
  • Quarter-page ad in event program booklet
Community Sponsor – $250
$250
  • Name listed in event program
  • Social media thank-you post
Add a donation for Centro Romeu Cascaes Inc

$

