NHBW Joliet 35th Anniversary Sponsorship

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About this event
Premier recognition, speaking opportunity, full-page ad, logo on all materials, plaque
Event Recognition, half-page ad, logo placement, website & social media acknowledgment
Event signage recognition, quarter-page ad, website recognition
Event signage listing, program recognition, website listing
Event program listing, social media thank you
Website listing, event program recognition
Individual Ticket
$
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