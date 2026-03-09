National Hook Up Of Black Women Inc

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National Hook Up Of Black Women Inc

About this event

NHBW Joliet 35th Anniversary Sponsorship

214 N Ottawa St

Joliet, IL 60432, USA

Legacy Partner
$20,000

Premier recognition, speaking opportunity, full-page ad, logo on all materials, plaque

Community Champion
$10,000

Event Recognition, half-page ad, logo placement, website & social media acknowledgment

Family Empowerment Sponsor
$5,000

Event signage recognition, quarter-page ad, website recognition

Advocate Sponsor
$2,500

Event signage listing, program recognition, website listing

Friend of NHBW
$1,000

Event program listing, social media thank you

Supporter
$500

Website listing, event program recognition

Event Ticket
$125

Individual Ticket

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