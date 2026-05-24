Kiwanis Club Of Los Angeles International Airport Ca Foundatio

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Kiwanis Club Of Los Angeles International Airport Ca Foundatio

About this event

35th Annual LAX Kiwanis Scholarship Golf Tournament

3901 Lampson Ave

Seal Beach, CA 90740, USA

Title Sponsor
$25,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 16 tickets

Provides 15 scholarships to graduating Seniors

4 Foursomes (16 total golfers), Banner Recognition, Intro of Keynote, 6 Tee Signs on the Course, Pin Flag Recognition, 4 Visual Slides at Reception

Eagle Sponsor
$12,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Provides 6 scholarships to graduating Seniors
2 Foursomes (8 total golfers), Banner Recognition, 4 Tee Signs on the Course, Pin Flag Recognition, 2 Visual Slides at Reception

Birdie Sponsor
$6,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Provides 3 scholarships to graduating Seniors

1 Foursome (4 total golfers), Banner Recognition, 2 Tee Signs on the Course, Pin Flag Recognition, 1 Visual Slide at Reception

Par Sponsor
$3,500

Provides 1 scholarship to graduating Seniors

1 Foursome (4 total golfers)

Polo Shirt Sponsor
$7,500

Receive great visibility with your company logo being on the 35th Annual LAX Kiwanis Charity Golf Tournament Polo that is distributed to each golfer and volunteer.

Beverage Sponsor
$2,500

Receive great visibility for your company as your logo is placed at the
on-course beverage bars and the after golf reception.

Lunch Sponsor
$3,000

Receive great company visibility as the after-golf lunch reception sponsor!

Helicopter Ball Drop Sponsor
$2,500

Great company recognition as the sponsor of the Annual Helicopter Ball Drop!

Breakfast Sponsor
$1,500

Great company visibility as the before golf breakfast sponsor!

Putting Contest Sponsor
$1,500

Great company visibility as the before golf Putting Contest Sponsor!

Longest Drive Sponsor
$1,000

Great company visibility as your company sponsors the longest drive hole out on the golf course!

Scholarship Supporter Sponsor
$1,000

Unable to participate, but our company would like to support a

scholarship recipient by making a 100% tax deductible donation.

Add a donation for Kiwanis Club Of Los Angeles International Airport Ca Foundatio

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