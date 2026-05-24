35th Annual LAX Kiwanis Scholarship Golf Tournament

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About this event
Provides 15 scholarships to graduating Seniors
4 Foursomes (16 total golfers), Banner Recognition, Intro of Keynote, 6 Tee Signs on the Course, Pin Flag Recognition, 4 Visual Slides at Reception
Provides 6 scholarships to graduating Seniors
2 Foursomes (8 total golfers), Banner Recognition, 4 Tee Signs on the Course, Pin Flag Recognition, 2 Visual Slides at Reception
Provides 3 scholarships to graduating Seniors
1 Foursome (4 total golfers), Banner Recognition, 2 Tee Signs on the Course, Pin Flag Recognition, 1 Visual Slide at Reception
Provides 1 scholarship to graduating Seniors
1 Foursome (4 total golfers)
Receive great visibility with your company logo being on the 35th Annual LAX Kiwanis Charity Golf Tournament Polo that is distributed to each golfer and volunteer.
Receive great visibility for your company as your logo is placed at the
on-course beverage bars and the after golf reception.
Receive great company visibility as the after-golf lunch reception sponsor!
Great company recognition as the sponsor of the Annual Helicopter Ball Drop!
Great company visibility as the before golf breakfast sponsor!
Great company visibility as the before golf Putting Contest Sponsor!
Great company visibility as your company sponsors the longest drive hole out on the golf course!
Unable to participate, but our company would like to support a
scholarship recipient by making a 100% tax deductible donation.
$
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