35th Pastoral Anniversary

Join us for an unforgettable evening as we celebrate 35 Years of Equipping Men and Women for Kingdom Ministry. Your individual ticket includes:

Admission to the 35th Pastoral & Church Anniversary Gala honoring Dr. Bernard Fuller

A three-course chef curated dinner and full evening program with music, tributes, and reflections

Access to all festivities, entertainment, and special recognitions

An opportunity to fellowship with others of like precious faith

✨ Come ready for a night of elegance, gratitude, and kingdom celebration!