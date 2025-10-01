Hosted by

New Song Church and Ministries

About this event

35th Pastoral Anniversary

7400 Greenway Center Dr

Greenbelt, MD 20770, USA

🎟 Individual Gala Ticket
$125

Join us for an unforgettable evening as we celebrate 35 Years of Equipping Men and Women for Kingdom Ministry. Your individual ticket includes:

  • Admission to the 35th Pastoral & Church Anniversary Gala honoring Dr. Bernard Fuller
  • A three-course chef curated dinner and full evening program with music, tributes, and reflections
  • Access to all festivities, entertainment, and special recognitions
  • An opportunity to fellowship with others of like precious faith

✨ Come ready for a night of elegance, gratitude, and kingdom celebration!

🕊 Table of Eight
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Celebrate in style with family, friends, or your ministry group by reserving a Table of Eight at our 35th Anniversary Gala. This package includes:

  • Eight reserved seats for your guests with premier table placement
  • Dinner service for each guest and full access to the evening’s program
  • Recognition in the souvenir program as a table sponsor
  • An opportunity to honor Dr. Bernard Fuller’s 35 years of faithful service

🙏 Perfect for ministries, families, and organizations who want to sow into legacy and celebrate together in excellence.


