Pastor Richard & First Lady Ramona Spann’s 35th Pastoral Anniversary Banquet

You’re cordially invited to an elegant evening of celebration as we honor Pastor Richard and First Lady Ramona Spann for 35 remarkable years of faithful leadership, dedicated service, and lasting impact at Kennesaw Avenue Missionary Baptist Church.





Join us for a memorable formal banquet filled with fellowship, celebration, and special moments as we honor their extraordinary legacy of faith and look forward to the future.





Formal Attire Requested

Your $60 ticket includes admission to the banquet, dinner, and the evening’s celebration.



