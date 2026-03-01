36'' Deluxe Griddle with $250 Gift Certificate

Char-Broil 36" Deluxe Gas Griddle &

$250 Myers Meat Shop Gift Certificate

This raffle will be based on a 50-count tip board at $11.00/tip. All tips must be sold before the winner is announced on Facebook Live. You will have 30 days from the date of the drawing to collect your prize at the Ford City Athletics property.

Must be 18 or older to be entered to win.

SGC25196