Berryhill Band Boosters

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Berryhill Band Boosters

About this event

Sales closed

3/6 - Jazz Band Dessert Auction Dinner Tickets

7314 W 41st St

Tulsa, OK 74107, USA

Add a donation for Berryhill Band Boosters

$

Donor Sponsored Table (Includes 6 Dinner Tickets)
$150
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Support the Berryhill Band with a Donor Sponsored Table! This package includes:
• One reserved table
Six prepaid dinner tickets
• Recognition of your business or family on Berryhill Band social media
• Logo or name featured in the event slideshow during the Dessert Auction

Of the $150 total, $90 covers the cost of dinner and $60 is a tax-deductible donation supporting Berryhill Band and Color Guard programs.

Adult Dinner Ticket (13+)
$15

Includes one catered BBQ dinner and live jazz music performed by the Berryhill Band. Dinner must be prepaid. No meals will be sold at the door.

Valid for adults and students ages 13+

**Berryhill Jazz Band Students FREE**

Student Dinner Ticket (12 & Under)
$10

Includes one catered BBQ dinner and live jazz music performed by the Berryhill Band. Dinner must be prepaid. No meals will be sold at the door.
Valid for students age 12 and under

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