3/6 - Jazz Band Dessert Auction Dinner Tickets

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About this event
$
Support the Berryhill Band with a Donor Sponsored Table! This package includes:
• One reserved table
• Six prepaid dinner tickets
• Recognition of your business or family on Berryhill Band social media
• Logo or name featured in the event slideshow during the Dessert Auction
Of the $150 total, $90 covers the cost of dinner and $60 is a tax-deductible donation supporting Berryhill Band and Color Guard programs.
Includes one catered BBQ dinner and live jazz music performed by the Berryhill Band. Dinner must be prepaid. No meals will be sold at the door.
Valid for adults and students ages 13+
**Berryhill Jazz Band Students FREE**
Includes one catered BBQ dinner and live jazz music performed by the Berryhill Band. Dinner must be prepaid. No meals will be sold at the door.
Valid for students age 12 and under
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