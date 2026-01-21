3/6 - Jazz Band Dessert Auction Dinner Tickets

Support the Berryhill Band with a Donor Sponsored Table! This package includes:

• One reserved table

• Six prepaid dinner tickets

• Recognition of your business or family on Berryhill Band social media

• Logo or name featured in the event slideshow during the Dessert Auction

Of the $150 total, $90 covers the cost of dinner and $60 is a tax-deductible donation supporting Berryhill Band and Color Guard programs.