3/6 Jazz Band Dinner Volunteer Sign-Ups

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About this event
Open to: Non-Jazz Band Students
Help serve plated dinners to guests during the Jazz Band Dinner & Dessert Auction.
Responsibilities:
Time Commitment:
Arrive 45 minutes before dinner service begins. Serve during the dinner portion of the event.
Dress Code:
Nice casual (black pants + Berryhill Brigade shirt preferred)
Why It Matters:
You help create a smooth, professional experience for our guests — which helps us raise more funds for the band program.
Spots Available: 4
Open to: Jazz Band & Non-Jazz Band Students
Support the silent auction by helping manage and monitor auction items during the event.
Responsibilities:
Time Commitment:
Approximately 1 Hour
Dress Code:
Nice casual (Black or Khaki Pants/Berryhill Brigade shirt of Jazz Band Performance Dress Clothes preferred)
Why It Matters:
The auction is a major fundraiser — your help keeps it organized, fun, and competitive.
Spots Available: 4
Students & Parents:
After the auction concludes, we’ll need help cleaning and tidying the Church. We appreciate their generosity and want to leave it as good as we found it or better!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!