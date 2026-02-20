Berryhill Band Boosters

Hosted by

Berryhill Band Boosters

About this event

3/6 Jazz Band Dinner Volunteer Sign-Ups

7314 W 41st St

Tulsa, OK 74107, USA

Servers 5:45PM - 7:00PM
Free

Open to: Non-Jazz Band Students

Help serve plated dinners to guests during the Jazz Band Dinner & Dessert Auction.


Responsibilities:

  • Collect dinner tickets from guests at tables
  • Deliver pre-filled dinner plates to assigned tables
  • Assist with clearing plates as needed
  • Work alongside adult supervisors to keep dinner flowing smoothly


Time Commitment:

Arrive 45 minutes before dinner service begins. Serve during the dinner portion of the event.


Dress Code:

Nice casual (black pants + Berryhill Brigade shirt preferred)


Why It Matters:

You help create a smooth, professional experience for our guests — which helps us raise more funds for the band program.


Spots Available: 4

Auction Assistants 7:00PM - 8:00PM
Free

Open to: Jazz Band & Non-Jazz Band Students


Support the silent auction by helping manage and monitor auction items during the event.


Responsibilities:

  • Help tag and display auction items
  • Ensure bid sheets stay with the correct items
  • Walk the room and assist guests with locating items
  • Communicate with event staff regarding final bids
  • Help identify winning bidders at closing


Time Commitment:

Approximately 1 Hour


Dress Code:

Nice casual (Black or Khaki Pants/Berryhill Brigade shirt of Jazz Band Performance Dress Clothes preferred)


Why It Matters:

The auction is a major fundraiser — your help keeps it organized, fun, and competitive.


Spots Available: 4


Clean Up Crew
Free

Students & Parents:

After the auction concludes, we’ll need help cleaning and tidying the Church. We appreciate their generosity and want to leave it as good as we found it or better!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!