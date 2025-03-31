360 Farms Raised Bed Raffle-April

🎟️ RAFFLE TICKET DETAILS – 360 FARMS RAISED BED RAFFLE 🎟️
Raffle Dates:
🗓️ Starts: April 1, 2025
🗓️ Ends: April 30, 2025
📢 Winner Announced LIVE on May 1, 2025 on the 360 Farms Facebook Page
Ticket Price:
💵 $10 per ticket
🎟️ No limit on the number of tickets you can purchase—more tickets = more chances to win!
Prize Includes:
🌿 1 Large Raised Garden Bed (8ft x 4ft x 18in) – Valued at $300
🌿 Handcrafted by 360 Farms using pressure-treated wood
🌿 Optional planting consultation available (for a small fee)
📦 Shipping available – winner is responsible for all shipping & handling fees
Where to Purchase Tickets:
📍 In person at 360 Farms – 801 W. Highland Ave, Albany, GA
📬 Or send us a message on Facebook to reserve your tickets online
All proceeds support 360 Farms' community education programs and local food initiatives.
Let’s grow strong together—one garden bed at a time! 🌱
#360Farms #RaisedBedRaffle #RaffleDetails #GardenGiveaway #AlbanyGA #GrowYourOwnFood #CustomGardenBeds #SupportLocal #FarmToTable #HomeGardening #SustainableLiving #SeedToHarvest #SpringRaffle
