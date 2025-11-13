360 Worship "Community SING and PRAY" - Get Plugged In!

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All clergy --- please reserve seating here for you and your guests.
All Adult Choirs, Youth Choirs, Praise Teams, Worship Leaders, Artists, and Everyone who Loves to SING PRAISES TO GOD --- please select this option to join us in the CHOIR SEATING section of the sanctuary. The music playlist and practice parts will be shared in advance.
Come One and All! Please select this option to lift up your worship in the AUDIENCE SEATING sections! We will have a blessed time of praise!
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