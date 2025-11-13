Hosted by

360 Worship

About this event

360 Worship "Community SING and PRAY" - Get Plugged In!

1401 Jamieson Ave

Alexandria, VA 22314, USA

Clergy Seating
Free

All clergy --- please reserve seating here for you and your guests.

Community Choir Sign Up
Free

All Adult Choirs, Youth Choirs, Praise Teams, Worship Leaders, Artists, and Everyone who Loves to SING PRAISES TO GOD --- please select this option to join us in the CHOIR SEATING section of the sanctuary. The music playlist and practice parts will be shared in advance.

General Audience Seating
Free

Come One and All! Please select this option to lift up your worship in the AUDIENCE SEATING sections! We will have a blessed time of praise!

Add a donation for 360 Worship

$

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