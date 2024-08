Help support Lake Youngs Elementary custodian, Thomas, and his wife, Tram, fund their IVF journey by purchasing family meals. These meals are delicious, restaurant quality, and made from scratch by the couple.





All meals are $20.00 each and will be delivered to Lake Youngs Elementary for pickup at 1pm on Thursday, April 18th.

Thomas and Tram will also deliver to your home if preferred (when you buy 2+ meals) and can provide delivery the following weekend instead if requested.