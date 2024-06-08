Ajikan Meditation: 9 am PT, Sat. June 8, 2024

Guided meditations

Moon Meditation（月輪観）, Ah-breathing Meditation（阿息観）, and Ajikan Meditation（阿字観）, provided here at Seattle Koyasan are traditional methods of meditation transmitted on Mt. Koya, one of the two most ancient Buddhist mountains in Japan, a UNESCO World Heritage, for more than 1,200 years. Each method focuses on your true nature which is equal to the universe. In the modern society, people are expected to grasp as many things as they can, like a competition. Please utilize our meditation as an occasion of releasing. So that we could be re-united with our mother universe by resolving the stubborn boarder, which is secluding us into our tiny egos that keep generating stresses, anxieties, and frustrations.





When you begin meditating, you may get glimpses of something deep within, but there is no need to throw yourself into it. Keep on doing it casually, to replenish your energy for your everyday life. All living things are made new every moment.

Notes

Preparation: Please plan your day so you can arrive at the session peacefully and calmly without being rushed. Clothing: We recommend clothes that are easy to move in. Posture: Please find a comfortable seating position that works for your body and mind, either on a cushion cross-legged or sitting on your knees, or in a chair. Feelings: You should not obsess over what you think about during meditation. When it’s finished, take away only that washed-clean feeling and leave everything else at the temple as you go home. This will lead to fresh energy for the next day.