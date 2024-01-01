Black and Gold Dinner and Auction

IHS Gridiron Boosters are thrilled to announce the return of our annual Football Auction! Our Black and Gold 2024 auction will provide a fun night of community building and celebration. We hope to make this year’s auction a success and would love for you to be a part of that success!

Funds raised during the auction directly benefit Inglemoor Football. All funds raised will be used to further enhance and enrich the high school experience for Inglemoor’s students, families, and fans for the 2024-2025 school year. The funds will be used to purchase new training equipment and uniforms, provide transportation and meals, pay for camp and off-season competitions.