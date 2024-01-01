2024 Horseshoe Crab Count

The CCE and the DEC are hosting a Mastic Beach Conservancy horseshoe crab tagging blitz on Thursday May 23rd (rain date Friday May 24th) after the spawning survey at Pikes Beach, Westhampton Dunes. They will be able to host up to 30 volunteers to help tag and release about 400 tags. Secure your spot now to participate in this yearly event. Not only are horseshoe crabs incredibly important to our ecosystem, they are also the puppy dogs of the bay. You will be blown away by how friendly they are. Do not miss this incredible opportunity!





We would like for everyone to arrive by 9:30 PM and dress accordingly (insect repellent, rubber boots or shoes you don't mind getting wet or sandy, layers in case it's chilly, and a rain jacket if storms are predicted). Headlamps are a plus. Children under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. We will meet in the bay side parking lot at Pikes Beach to get outfitted, go over procedures, and set up teams.





We encourage you to read over the spawning survey documents and all other information on the program on our website: www.NYhorseshoecrab. org



