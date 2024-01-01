Leah's Legacy and F&M Trust presents the 4th Annual Fiddlin' in the Field - An evening of bluegrass featuring Deeper Shade of Blue on Thursday, June 27, 6pm at 10437 Grant Shook Road, Greencastle, PA.





Bring your own lawn chair or blanket. Come hungry and purchase food from Lizzy's food truck and Edwards kettle corn. Silent Auction items and decorated cookies by Leah's Cookie Bite Bake Shop. All proceeds to benefit Leah's Legacy.





Featuring Build a Bag during intermission - Build a Leah Legacy purple bag and see all the items given to women in recovery.





No pets or alcoholic beverages allowed on premises.

All ticket sales final.