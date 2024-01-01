The Barn for Equine Learning
Family Fun Day
3203 Timpson Ave SE, Lowell Charter Township, MI 49331, USA
Join us for an afternoon of pony rides, face painting, yard games, and lots of fun!
$10 per kiddo if tickets are purchased in advance.
$15 at the door.
Adults are free.
Boxed lunches available for purchase.
