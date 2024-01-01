Run against Hunger

Here is more information ...

Dear Fun Seekers,





The SF Culture Club invites you to run or walk to raise money in partnership with Rise Against Hunger on Thursday, August 17th. Our goal is to raise $500/person!





This is a great opportunity to get some exercise, have some fun, and raise money for a good cause. The run/walk will be a 5K, and it will start and end at our office (345 Spear) on the corner of Folsom & Embarcadero (see route below). There will be a BBQ afterwards, so bring your running shoes and appetite!





All proceeds from our Run for Hunger event will go towards a September food assembly volunteer event at 345 Spear, that will help feed 1000+ children.