Level Six Fjord Drysuit to Support Operation Deep Blue

Win this Kayaking Fjord Drysuit by Level Six and Help Support our Fallen Heroes!





Regularly $1100.00

















All proceeds go to benefit the charities supported by OperationDeepBlue.org





Sizing will be matched to the Winner's specific measurements from stock sizes. Color will be determined by available stock. Suit will be shipped directly from Level Six, Canada.





Mfg. Description:

The Fjord is our expedition-style drysuit. It’s constructed from a fully waterproof-breathable 3 ply eXhaust material with reinforced panels in high wear areas. This drysuit features our new stealth waistband system, and elastic shoulder straps allow you to wear the top like a bib pant in hot weather.





Features:

British latex wrist and neck gaskets with adjustable gasket protectors

Waterproof front entry and relief zipper

Articulated spine, knees and elbows

Internal adjustable suspender system

Built-in waterproof socks

Fleece lined collar & fixed storm hood

Lasercut ventilation holes

Stealth waistband system

Double tunnel

Drysuit color (Citon or to be determined by availability at time of winning.

Sizing:



















