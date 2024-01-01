Attention all NT Legacy Builders, Friends and Family





The New Tenth Foundation is thrilled to extend a special invitation to our upcoming "Journey of Resilience: Civil Rights Heritage Tour for Seniors." We believe this adventure will resonate deeply with you and the community, offering an enriching and memorable experience that honors the legacy of civil rights leaders and their impactful contributions.





Join us as we embark on a journey through history, carefully curated to capture pivotal moments in the civil rights movement. Our itinerary promises a deeper understanding of the struggles and triumphs that have shaped our society, while also providing opportunities for shopping, indulging in great food, entertainment, and most importantly, connecting with new friends!





This trip is designed to be informative, engaging, and respectful of the heritage we aim to honor. We invite you to be part of this meaningful journey, joining a community dedicated to preserving and promoting civil rights awareness.





Don't miss out on this incredible opportunity to explore history, build connections, and make lasting memories. Reserve your spot today and be part of a transformative experience!

We can't wait to journey with you.





Warm regards,





Elysium Travel and The New Tenth Foundation















