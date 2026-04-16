Centro Tepeyac Inc

Hosted by

Centro Tepeyac Inc

About this event

Gala 2026_Silent Auction

Pick-up location

12701 Veirs Mill Rd, Rockville, MD 20853, USA

Basket #1 – Earth Mama Wellness Retreat item
Basket #1 – Earth Mama Wellness Retreat
$75

Starting bid

Deodorants
Lip Balm
Peaceful Tea
Wendy Bellissimo White Rose Cooling Foot Spray
Sunscreen Lotion SPF 40
Body Wash
Belly Butter Skin Nourisher & Day-Maker
Belly Oil
Wendy Bellissimo White Rose Nourishing Foot Cream

Basket #2 – Young Saints & Stories of Faith item
Basket #2 – Young Saints & Stories of Faith
$45

Starting bid

My Son Carlos

Carlos Art

Carlo Acutis Picture Book

Basket #3 – Ark Encounter item
Basket #3 – Ark Encounter
$75

Starting bid

Journey Through the Ark Encounter Book

Ark Encounter Glass with Colored Light

Notebook: Jesus is the Door

Giant Door Frame

Mini Building Blocks – Ark Encounter

Basket #4 – Earth Mama Baby Care Collection item
Basket #4 – Earth Mama Baby Care Collection
$80

Starting bid

Perineal Balm
Nipple Butter
Baby Oil
Diaper Balm
Baby Wash
Booby Tubes
Baby Lotion
Baby Face Sunscreen
Baby Face Nose & Cheek Balm

Basket #5 – Fearfully & Wonderfully Made (Creation Museum) item
Basket #5 – Fearfully & Wonderfully Made (Creation Museum)
$45

Starting bid

Little Buds Naturals Lotion
Creation Museum Motherhood Mug
Little Blanket
Fearfully & Wonderfully Made Book

Basket #6 – Creation Museum Heritage Basket item
Basket #6 – Creation Museum Heritage Basket
$75

Starting bid

Collectible Plate
Journey Through the Creation Museum
Creation Museum Gardens
Creation Cups

Basket #7 – Coffee Lover’s Morning Ritual Basket item
Basket #7 – Coffee Lover’s Morning Ritual Basket
$65

Starting bid

Electric Espresso Moka Coffee Maker

Coffee Seven Weeks

Cuba Coffee

Centro Tepeyac Mug

Basket #8 – Beauty & Self-Care Indulgence item
Basket #8 – Beauty & Self-Care Indulgence
$70

Starting bid

2 Noxzema Classic Clean Cream

Bar Soap Savers

Bracelet

Moisturizing Hand Gloves

Conditioner

Exfoliating Bath Gloves

White Rose Cream

Adriana Cotton Candy Perfume

Slippers for Bath

Necklace

Basket #9 – Cozy Coffee Moments Basket – $45 item
Basket #9 – Cozy Coffee Moments Basket – $45
$45

Starting bid

Two Bags of Seven Weeks Coffee

Two Mugs

Basket #10 – Garden Blessings & Outdoor Care – $100 item
Basket #10 – Garden Blessings & Outdoor Care – $100
$100

Starting bid

3 Lawn Services Provided by D & E Lawn Care
Stone Decoration with a Frog
Butterfly Decorative Item

Basket #11 – Spread the Gospel Basket item
Basket #11 – Spread the Gospel Basket
$75

Starting bid

The Word on Fire Bible
My Son Carlo Book
Our Lady Roses Leader Handbag

Basket #12 – Marian Devotion Basket item
Basket #12 – Marian Devotion Basket
$100

Starting bid

Our Lady Blue Roses Large Leader Handbag
He Whispers Your Name Book
Our Lady Light Night
Two Rosaries

Basket #13 – Under Our Lady’s Mantle Basket item
Basket #13 – Under Our Lady’s Mantle Basket item
Basket #13 – Under Our Lady’s Mantle Basket
$125

Starting bid

Sagrada Biblia (Holy Bible in Spanish, Special Edition)
Special Rosary with Our Lady Engraved
Two Rosaries
Catholic Blanket
Last Supper Engraved Box

Terra Gaucha Brazilian Steakhouse Experience (Dinner for 4)
$100

Starting bid

Real value: $200

Aurora’s Hair Design Gift Certificate
$100

Starting bid

Real value: $175

St. James Performance Club Complimentary Membership
$100

Starting bid

Real value: $300

Spa Logic Wellness Experience (3 Certificates)
$125

Starting bid

Real value: $225

Olive Garden Certificate
$25

Starting bid

Real value: $75

“Sister, Soldier, Surgeon”
$30

Starting bid

Autographed Book by Sister Deirdre Byrne

“The Woman Who Touched Jesus” item
“The Woman Who Touched Jesus”
$50

Starting bid

Artwork

Guadalupe Radio Network
$120

Starting bid

Tour, Mass & Interview

From Womb to Wonder item
From Womb to Wonder item
From Womb to Wonder
$75

Starting bid

Baby Art Collection

Perfect Picnic Escape Backpack item
Perfect Picnic Escape Backpack
$45

Starting bid

Backpack with Built-In Picnic Compartments

Complete Tableware Set

Bottle of Wine

Journey to Healing Book Collection item
Journey to Healing Book Collection
$30

Starting bid

Three books written by local author Leslie Dean


“The Making of an Orphan”

“The Rescue of an Orphan”

“Forgiven Much”

Vineyard Evening Indulgence Basket
$125

Starting bid

Moët & Chandon Impérial Brut Champagne

Anciano No. 10 Gran Reserva Rioja (2016)

Rappahannock Cellars “VX2” (2015)

Clos du Bois Merlot (2022)

Cheese Selection

Assorted Crackers

Cured Meats

Knife Set

Olives

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