Gala 2026_Silent Auction

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
Deodorants
Lip Balm
Peaceful Tea
Wendy Bellissimo White Rose Cooling Foot Spray
Sunscreen Lotion SPF 40
Body Wash
Belly Butter Skin Nourisher & Day-Maker
Belly Oil
Wendy Bellissimo White Rose Nourishing Foot Cream
Starting bid
My Son Carlos
Carlos Art
Carlo Acutis Picture Book
Starting bid
Journey Through the Ark Encounter Book
Ark Encounter Glass with Colored Light
Notebook: Jesus is the Door
Giant Door Frame
Mini Building Blocks – Ark Encounter
Starting bid
Perineal Balm
Nipple Butter
Baby Oil
Diaper Balm
Baby Wash
Booby Tubes
Baby Lotion
Baby Face Sunscreen
Baby Face Nose & Cheek Balm
Starting bid
Little Buds Naturals Lotion
Creation Museum Motherhood Mug
Little Blanket
Fearfully & Wonderfully Made Book
Starting bid
Collectible Plate
Journey Through the Creation Museum
Creation Museum Gardens
Creation Cups
Starting bid
Electric Espresso Moka Coffee Maker
Coffee Seven Weeks
Cuba Coffee
Centro Tepeyac Mug
Starting bid
2 Noxzema Classic Clean Cream
Bar Soap Savers
Bracelet
Moisturizing Hand Gloves
Conditioner
Exfoliating Bath Gloves
White Rose Cream
Adriana Cotton Candy Perfume
Slippers for Bath
Necklace
Starting bid
Two Bags of Seven Weeks Coffee
Two Mugs
Starting bid
3 Lawn Services Provided by D & E Lawn Care
Stone Decoration with a Frog
Butterfly Decorative Item
Starting bid
The Word on Fire Bible
My Son Carlo Book
Our Lady Roses Leader Handbag
Starting bid
Our Lady Blue Roses Large Leader Handbag
He Whispers Your Name Book
Our Lady Light Night
Two Rosaries
Starting bid
Sagrada Biblia (Holy Bible in Spanish, Special Edition)
Special Rosary with Our Lady Engraved
Two Rosaries
Catholic Blanket
Last Supper Engraved Box
Starting bid
Real value: $200
Starting bid
Real value: $175
Starting bid
Real value: $300
Starting bid
Real value: $225
Starting bid
Real value: $75
Starting bid
Autographed Book by Sister Deirdre Byrne
Starting bid
Artwork
Starting bid
Tour, Mass & Interview
Starting bid
Baby Art Collection
Starting bid
Backpack with Built-In Picnic Compartments
Complete Tableware Set
Bottle of Wine
Starting bid
Three books written by local author Leslie Dean
“The Making of an Orphan”
“The Rescue of an Orphan”
“Forgiven Much”
Starting bid
Moët & Chandon Impérial Brut Champagne
Anciano No. 10 Gran Reserva Rioja (2016)
Rappahannock Cellars “VX2” (2015)
Clos du Bois Merlot (2022)
Cheese Selection
Assorted Crackers
Cured Meats
Knife Set
Olives
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!