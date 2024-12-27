36th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr Commemoration & Spirit Hall of Fame

Reserve a seat for the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr Commemoration Event starting at 3pm. Please let us know if you are planning to join us for the Community Dinner to follow when entering attendee details. A suggested donation of $20 per guest will help offset costs for the dinner.

Reserve a seat for the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr Commemoration Event starting at 3pm. Please let us know if you are planning to join us for the Community Dinner to follow when entering attendee details. A suggested donation of $20 per guest will help offset costs for the dinner.

More details...