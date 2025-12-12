36th Annual Golf Sponsorships

Offered by
About this shop
One $5,000 Scholarship in company name; Website and media recognition throughout the year for all Foundation events; Logo on all tournament signage; One team of four players; Golfer gifts, awards, double drink vouchers, VIP parking, reserved seating; Acknowledgment at tournament; Golfing with the Kansas City, Kansas Public Schools Superintendent
One team of four players; Three drink tickets per player; Premier logo sign placement on the golf course; Premier logo placement in promotional materials; Reserved VIP parking; Website, social media, & tournament recognition
One team of four players; Three drink tickets per player; Premier Logo placement on all carts; Logo placement in promotional materials; Website, social media, and tournament recognition; Logo placement on sponsor banner
One team of four players; Three drink tickets per player; Digital clubhouse & designated displays; Website, social media, & tournament recognition; Logo placement on sponsor banner
Signature company banner at food station. Website, social media, & tournament recognition
Your logo is placed on all Beverage Carts Can be added to another sponsorship.
Golf cart screen display at designated hole, Mini pin flag at designated hole. Can be added to another sponsorship.
Your logo will be displayed in the cart pick-up area. Can be added to another sponsorship.
Donate to support the event
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!