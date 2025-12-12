Kansas City Kansas School Foundation for Excellence

36th Annual Golf Sponsorships

Title Sponsorship item
Title Sponsorship
$30,000

One $5,000 Scholarship in company name; Website and media recognition throughout the year for all Foundation events; Logo on all tournament signage; One team of four players; Golfer gifts, awards, double drink vouchers, VIP parking, reserved seating; Acknowledgment at tournament; Golfing with the Kansas City, Kansas Public Schools Superintendent

Gold Sponsor item
Gold Sponsor
$10,000

One team of four players; Three drink tickets per player; Premier logo sign placement on the golf course; Premier logo placement in promotional materials; Reserved VIP parking; Website, social media, & tournament recognition

Silver Sponsor item
Silver Sponsor
$5,000

One team of four players; Three drink tickets per player; Premier Logo placement on all carts; Logo placement in promotional materials; Website, social media, and tournament recognition; Logo placement on sponsor banner

Sign Sponsor item
Sign Sponsor
$3,000

One team of four players; Three drink tickets per player; Digital clubhouse & designated displays; Website, social media, & tournament recognition; Logo placement on sponsor banner

Food Sponsor item
Food Sponsor
$1,000

Signature company banner at food station. Website, social media, & tournament recognition

Beverage Cart Sponsor | Add-On item
Beverage Cart Sponsor | Add-On
$750

Your logo is placed on all Beverage Carts Can be added to another sponsorship.

Hole Sponsor | Add-On item
Hole Sponsor | Add-On
$500

Golf cart screen display at designated hole, Mini pin flag at designated hole. Can be added to another sponsorship.

Cart Sponsor | Add-On item
Cart Sponsor | Add-On
$450

Your logo will be displayed in the cart pick-up area. Can be added to another sponsorship.

Donation
$250

Donate to support the event

Add a donation for Kansas City Kansas School Foundation for Excellence

$

