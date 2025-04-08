36th Annual IHM Fathers' Club Golf Tournament

$150 per golfer; $600 per foursome. NO REFUNDS. Includes Continental Breakfast & Full Lunch; On-course Beverages, Lunch; Driving Range; Prizes; Greens Fees/Cart; Giveaway; Includes two Mulligans; entry into the Putting, Closest to the Pin, Long Drive and Par 3 contests.
Company logo on Welcome Banner at the course (also hangs in school throughout the year); company name listed on Golf Tournament website; on school’s website & Facebook page and in future issue of the Eagle Echo & IHM Church Bulletin; also includes 2 foursomes.
Company logo on Welcome Banner at the course (also hangs in school throughout the year); company name listed on Golf Tournament website; on school’s website & Facebook page and in future issue of the Eagle Echo & IHM Church Bulletin; also includes 1 foursome.
Company logo on Welcome Banner at the course (also hangs in school throughout the year); company name listed on Golf Tournament website; on school’s website & Facebook page and in future issue of the Eagle Echo & IHM Church Bulletin.
Company logo on Welcome Banner at the course (also hangs in
school throughout the year); Company logo on sign on beverage cart; company name listed on Golf Tournament website, on school’s website & Facebook page and in future issue of the Eagle Echo & IHM Church Bulletin.
Company logo on Welcome Banner at the course (also hangs in
school throughout the year); Company logo on sign at Driving Range; company name listed on Golf Tournament website, on school’s website & Facebook page and in future issue of the Eagle Echo & IHM Church Bulletin.
Company logo on sign at tee; opportunity to set-up company table with giveaway at 1 of 18 holes; company name listed on Golf Tournament website, on school’s website & Facebook page and in future issue of the Eagle Echo & IHM Church Bulletin.
Company logo on sign at practice putting green; company name listed on Golf Tournament website, on school’s website &
Facebook page and in future issue of the Eagle Echo & IHM Church Bulletin.
Sponsor provides $200 Cash or Gift Certificate to be given to winner of contest holes; company name listed on Golf Tournament website, on school’s website & Facebook page and in future issue of the Eagle Echo & IHM Church Bulletin.
Company logo on sign at green; company name listed on Golf Tournament website, on school’s website & Facebook page and in
future issue of the Eagle Echo & IHM Church Bulletin.
Family name listed in program, on school’s website & Facebook page and in future issue of the Eagle Echo & IHM Church Bulletin; (1) Entry into the Tournament Raffle to win a selection of great prizes to be determined.
