36th Annual IHM Fathers' Club Golf Tournament

2101 Dulaney Valley Rd

Timonium, MD 21093

Single Golfer
$150

$150 per golfer; $600 per foursome. NO REFUNDS. Includes Continental Breakfast & Full Lunch; On-course Beverages, Lunch; Driving Range; Prizes; Greens Fees/Cart; Giveaway; Includes two Mulligans; entry into the Putting, Closest to the Pin, Long Drive and Par 3 contests.

Foursome
$600

$150 per golfer; $600 per foursome. NO REFUNDS. Includes Continental Breakfast & Full Lunch; On-course Beverages, Lunch; Driving Range; Prizes; Greens Fees/Cart; Giveaway; Includes two Mulligans; entry into the Putting, Closest to the Pin, Long Drive and Par 3 contests.

Single Raffle Ticket
$5
3x Raffle Tickets
$10
Celebrity Putt 50/50
$5
Additional Mulligan - single
$25
Additional Mulligan - foursome
$100
Gold Sponsor
$6,000

Company logo on Welcome Banner at the course (also hangs in school throughout the year); company name listed on Golf Tournament website; on school’s website & Facebook page and in future issue of the Eagle Echo & IHM Church Bulletin; also includes 2 foursomes.

Please email your logo & website address to [email protected].

Silver Sponsor
$3,000

Company logo on Welcome Banner at the course (also hangs in school throughout the year); company name listed on Golf Tournament website; on school’s website & Facebook page and in future issue of the Eagle Echo & IHM Church Bulletin; also includes 1 foursome.

Please email your logo & website address to [email protected].

Company Special
$1,500

Tee Sponsor and 1 foursome


Please email your logo & website address to [email protected].

Lunch Sponsor
$500

Company logo on Welcome Banner at the course (also hangs in school throughout the year); company name listed on Golf Tournament website; on school’s website & Facebook page and in future issue of the Eagle Echo & IHM Church Bulletin.

Please email your logo & website address to [email protected].

Beverage Cart Sponsor
$500

Company logo on Welcome Banner at the course (also hangs in
school throughout the year); Company logo on sign on beverage cart; company name listed on Golf Tournament website, on school’s website & Facebook page and in future issue of the Eagle Echo & IHM Church Bulletin.

Please email your logo & website address to [email protected].

Driving Range Sponsor
$500

Company logo on Welcome Banner at the course (also hangs in
school throughout the year); Company logo on sign at Driving Range; company name listed on Golf Tournament website, on school’s website & Facebook page and in future issue of the Eagle Echo & IHM Church Bulletin.

Please email your logo & website address to [email protected].

Tee Sponsor
$250

Company logo on sign at tee; opportunity to set-up company table with giveaway at 1 of 18 holes; company name listed on Golf Tournament website, on school’s website & Facebook page and in future issue of the Eagle Echo & IHM Church Bulletin.

Please email your logo & website address to [email protected].

Putting Green Sponsor
$200

Company logo on sign at practice putting green; company name listed on Golf Tournament website, on school’s website &
Facebook page and in future issue of the Eagle Echo & IHM Church Bulletin.

Please email your logo & website address to [email protected].

Long Drive & Closest to the Pin Sponsors
$200

Sponsor provides $200 Cash or Gift Certificate to be given to winner of contest holes; company name listed on Golf Tournament website, on school’s website & Facebook page and in future issue of the Eagle Echo & IHM Church Bulletin.

Please email your logo & website address to [email protected].

Green Sponsor
$100

Company logo on sign at green; company name listed on Golf Tournament website, on school’s website & Facebook page and in
future issue of the Eagle Echo & IHM Church Bulletin.

Please email your logo & website address to [email protected].

IHM Family Sponsor
$50

Family name listed in program, on school’s website & Facebook page and in future issue of the Eagle Echo & IHM Church Bulletin; (1) Entry into the Tournament Raffle to win a selection of great prizes to be determined.

