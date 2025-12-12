Kansas City Kansas School Foundation for Excellence

Offered by

Kansas City Kansas School Foundation for Excellence

About this shop

36th Annual KCKS Foundation Golf Shop

Foursome item
Foursome
$750

Registration for four players

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Twosome item
Twosome
$375

Registration for two players

0
Individual item
Individual
$200

Registration for one player

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Mulligans - 3 Pack item
Mulligans - 3 Pack
$20

Need a little extra help on the course? Purchase your Mulligans before the tournament and give your game a boost!

3 Mulligans for just $20

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10 Raffle Tickets item
10 Raffle Tickets
$50

Tee off with a chance to win! $50 raffle tickets offer incredible odds at winning amazing golf prizes.

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5 Raffle Tickets item
5 Raffle Tickets
$30

Your swing could win big! $30 raffle tickets get you in the game for a chance to score fantastic golf prizes

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1 Raffle Ticket item
1 Raffle Ticket
$7

Lucky 7! $7 raffle tickets give you a shot at winning amazing golf prizes. Every ticket is a winner!

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Beverage Cart Sponsor | Add-On item
Beverage Cart Sponsor | Add-On
$750

Your logo placed on all beverage carts for both flights. This item can be added to a player registration.

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Hole Sponsor | Add-On item
Hole Sponsor | Add-On
$500

Golf cart screen display at designated hole;
Mini pin flag at designated hole. This item can be added to a player registration.

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Cart Sponsor | Add-On item
Cart Sponsor | Add-On
$450

Your logo at the cart pick-up area for both flights.
This item can be added to a player registration.

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Event Donation
$250

A donation to support the event

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Add a donation for Kansas City Kansas School Foundation for Excellence

$

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