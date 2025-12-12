36th Annual KCKS Foundation Golf Shop

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Registration for four players
Registration for two players
Registration for one player
Need a little extra help on the course? Purchase your Mulligans before the tournament and give your game a boost!
3 Mulligans for just $20
Tee off with a chance to win! $50 raffle tickets offer incredible odds at winning amazing golf prizes.
Your swing could win big! $30 raffle tickets get you in the game for a chance to score fantastic golf prizes
Lucky 7! $7 raffle tickets give you a shot at winning amazing golf prizes. Every ticket is a winner!
Your logo placed on all beverage carts for both flights. This item can be added to a player registration.
Golf cart screen display at designated hole;
Mini pin flag at designated hole. This item can be added to a player registration.
Your logo at the cart pick-up area for both flights.
This item can be added to a player registration.
A donation to support the event
$
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