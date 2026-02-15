Kappa Scholarship Endowment Fund Of Western Pennsylvania

Hosted by

Kappa Scholarship Endowment Fund Of Western Pennsylvania

About this event

36th Annual KSEF Scholarship Awards Luncheon

Le Mont Restaurant

1114 Grandview Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15211, USA

Single Ticket General Admission
$50

Open seating except where marked, "Reserved"

Table General Admission
$40

8 tickets minimum

Reserved Table with Name

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities

Full Page Ad
$150

Full page ad 8.5 x 11 - live area 8 x 10.5 no copy can be past the 8 x 10.5 area

JPEG, PDF, GIF files to be provided NO word or power point, or google doc  files will be accepted

Ad must be received no later than Friday, May 15, 2026

Please email to, [email protected]

Half Page Ad
$75

½ page 5.5 x 8.5 - live area 5 x 8 no copy can be past the 5 x 8 area

JPEG, PDF, GIF files to be provided NO word or power point, or google doc  files will be accepted

Ad must be received no later than Friday, May 15, 2026

Please email to, [email protected]

Back Cover Ad
$500

Full page ad 8.5 x 11 - live area 8 x 10.5 no copy can be past the 8 x 10.5 area

JPEG, PDF, GIF files to be provided NO word or power point, or google doc  files will be accepted

Ad must be received no later than Friday, May 15, 2026

Please email to, [email protected]

Inside Front Cover Ad
$500

Full page ad 8.5 x 11 - live area 8 x 10.5 no copy can be past the 8 x 10.5 area

JPEG, PDF, GIF files to be provided NO word or power point, or google doc  files will be accepted

Ad must be received no later than Friday, May 15, 2026

Please email to, [email protected]

Add a donation for Kappa Scholarship Endowment Fund Of Western Pennsylvania

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!