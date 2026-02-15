36th Annual KSEF Scholarship Awards Luncheon

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About this event
1114 Grandview Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15211, USA
Open seating except where marked, "Reserved"
8 tickets minimum
Reserved Table with Name
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities
Full page ad 8.5 x 11 - live area 8 x 10.5 no copy can be past the 8 x 10.5 area
JPEG, PDF, GIF files to be provided NO word or power point, or google doc files will be accepted
Ad must be received no later than Friday, May 15, 2026
Please email to, [email protected]
½ page 5.5 x 8.5 - live area 5 x 8 no copy can be past the 5 x 8 area
JPEG, PDF, GIF files to be provided NO word or power point, or google doc files will be accepted
Ad must be received no later than Friday, May 15, 2026
Please email to, [email protected]
Full page ad 8.5 x 11 - live area 8 x 10.5 no copy can be past the 8 x 10.5 area
JPEG, PDF, GIF files to be provided NO word or power point, or google doc files will be accepted
Ad must be received no later than Friday, May 15, 2026
Please email to, [email protected]
Full page ad 8.5 x 11 - live area 8 x 10.5 no copy can be past the 8 x 10.5 area
JPEG, PDF, GIF files to be provided NO word or power point, or google doc files will be accepted
Ad must be received no later than Friday, May 15, 2026
Please email to, [email protected]
$
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