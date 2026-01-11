Kiwanis Club of Pleasant Grove Foundation

Hosted by

Kiwanis Club of Pleasant Grove Foundation

About this event

36th Annual Southeast Dallas Community Golf Classic

2200 W Red Bird Ln

Dallas, TX 75232, USA

Diamond Sponsor
$10,000

Diamond Sponsor (Daltile and one more available) - $10,000
Recognition as Presenting Sponsor of the Southeast Dallas Community Golf Classic
Preferred placement in all marketing and social media opportunities for community-wide events, monthly membership luncheons, website recognition and link to your website
Twelve (12) player packages
Recognition banner and hole sponsor signage at four (4) holes

Platinum Sponsor
$6,000

Recognition as Platinum Sponsor of the Southeast Dallas Community Golf Classic
Preferred placement in all marketing and social media opportunities for community-wide events, monthly membership luncheons, website recognition and link to your website
Eight (8) player packages
Recognition banner and hole sponsor signage at two (2) holes

Gold Sponsor
$3,000

Recognition as Gold Sponsor of the Southeast Dallas Community Golf Classic
Placement in all marketing and social media opportunities for community-wide events, monthly membership luncheons, website recognition and link to your website
Four (4) player packages
Recognition banner and hole sponsor signage at one (1) hole

Silver Sponsor
$2,000

Website recognition and link to your website
Four (4) player packages
Recognition banner and hole sponsor signage at one (1) hole

Team-Hole Combo Sponsor
$1,000

Four (4) player packages
One (1) hole sponsor signage

Team Sponsor
$600

Four (4) player packages

Hole Sponsor
$500

One (1) hole sponsor signage

Individual Player Sponsor
$150

✓ Green fee and cart; goody bag and door prize; breakfast and awards lunch

Raffle Tickets-3 for $10
$10

3 Raffle Tickets for $10

Raffles Tickets-10 for $20
$20

10 Raffle Tickets for $20

Add a donation for Kiwanis Club of Pleasant Grove Foundation

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