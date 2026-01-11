36th Annual Southeast Dallas Community Golf Classic

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About this event
Diamond Sponsor (Daltile and one more available) - $10,000
✓ Recognition as Presenting Sponsor of the Southeast Dallas Community Golf Classic
✓ Preferred placement in all marketing and social media opportunities for community-wide events, monthly membership luncheons, website recognition and link to your website
✓ Twelve (12) player packages
✓ Recognition banner and hole sponsor signage at four (4) holes
✓ Recognition as Platinum Sponsor of the Southeast Dallas Community Golf Classic
✓ Preferred placement in all marketing and social media opportunities for community-wide events, monthly membership luncheons, website recognition and link to your website
✓ Eight (8) player packages
✓ Recognition banner and hole sponsor signage at two (2) holes
✓ Recognition as Gold Sponsor of the Southeast Dallas Community Golf Classic
✓ Placement in all marketing and social media opportunities for community-wide events, monthly membership luncheons, website recognition and link to your website
✓ Four (4) player packages
✓ Recognition banner and hole sponsor signage at one (1) hole
✓ Website recognition and link to your website
✓ Four (4) player packages
✓ Recognition banner and hole sponsor signage at one (1) hole
✓ Four (4) player packages
✓ One (1) hole sponsor signage
✓ Four (4) player packages
✓ One (1) hole sponsor signage
✓ Green fee and cart; goody bag and door prize; breakfast and awards lunch
3 Raffle Tickets for $10
10 Raffle Tickets for $20
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