APWA & MSA Backhoe Roadeo, Training & Equipment Show

Registration includes Safe Bucket Truck Operation Training, lunch for 1, spectate the Roadeo event, and vendor exhibits.
"Choose Roadeo Contestant Registration Ticket if you want to Compete in the Roadeo!"
Registration includes Safe Bucket Truck Operation Training, lunch for 1, spectate the Roadeo event, and vendor exhibits.
"Choose Roadeo Contestant Registration Ticket if you want to Compete in the Roadeo!"
Roadeo Contestant Registration
$25
ONLY CHOOSE THIS TICKET IF YOU WANT TO COMPETE IN THE ROADEO!!
Show your skills and compete for a chance to earn an invite to compete at this year's APWA 2025 National PWX Conference in Chicago!
Also Includes: Registration includes Safe Bucket Truck Operation Training, lunch for 1, and vendor exhibits.
ONLY CHOOSE THIS TICKET IF YOU WANT TO COMPETE IN THE ROADEO!!
Show your skills and compete for a chance to earn an invite to compete at this year's APWA 2025 National PWX Conference in Chicago!
Also Includes: Registration includes Safe Bucket Truck Operation Training, lunch for 1, and vendor exhibits.
Registration PAY by Cash or Check at the door
Free
Please choose this option if you would like to pay by cash or check at the door.
Registration includes Safe Bucket Truck Operation Training, lunch for 1, Spectate the Roadeo event and vendor exhibits.
Please choose this option if you would like to pay by cash or check at the door.
Registration includes Safe Bucket Truck Operation Training, lunch for 1, Spectate the Roadeo event and vendor exhibits.
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