APWA & MSA Backhoe Roadeo, Training & Equipment Show

ONLY CHOOSE THIS TICKET IF YOU WANT TO COMPETE IN THE ROADEO!! Show your skills and compete for a chance to earn an invite to compete at this year's APWA 2025 National PWX Conference in Chicago! Also Includes: Registration includes Safe Bucket Truck Operation Training, lunch for 1, and vendor exhibits.

ONLY CHOOSE THIS TICKET IF YOU WANT TO COMPETE IN THE ROADEO!! Show your skills and compete for a chance to earn an invite to compete at this year's APWA 2025 National PWX Conference in Chicago! Also Includes: Registration includes Safe Bucket Truck Operation Training, lunch for 1, and vendor exhibits.

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