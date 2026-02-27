County of Delaware

Hosted by

County of Delaware

About this event

36th Annual Women's History Brunch

1450 Meetinghouse Rd

Boothwyn, PA 19061, USA

General Admission
$50

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

Bronze Sponsor
$125


As a Women's History Month Sponsor, you are highlighting the importance of women and children in our communities.


Sponsorship Package:

-Half page ad in event program

-Public recognition at the brunch

Silver Sponsor
$175

As a Women's History Month Sponsor, you are highlighting the importance of women and children in our communities.


Sponsorship Package:

-Full page ad in event program

-Public recognition at the brunch

Gold Sponsor
$200

As a Women's History Month Sponsor, you are highlighting the importance of women and children in our communities.


Sponsorship Package:

-Half page ad in event program

-Public recognition at the brunch

-2 event tickets

Platinum Sponsor
$250

As a Women's History Month Sponsor, you are highlighting the importance of women and children in our communities.


Sponsorship Package:

-Full page ad in event program

-Public recognition at the brunch

-2 event tickets

Diamond Sponsor
$550

As a Women's History Month Sponsor, you are highlighting the importance of women and children in our communities.


Sponsorship Package:

-Full page ad in event program

-Public recognition at the brunch

-Table for 8

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