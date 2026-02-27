36th Annual Women's History Brunch

Hosted by
About this event
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
As a Women's History Month Sponsor, you are highlighting the importance of women and children in our communities.
Sponsorship Package:
-Half page ad in event program
-Public recognition at the brunch
As a Women's History Month Sponsor, you are highlighting the importance of women and children in our communities.
Sponsorship Package:
-Full page ad in event program
-Public recognition at the brunch
As a Women's History Month Sponsor, you are highlighting the importance of women and children in our communities.
Sponsorship Package:
-Half page ad in event program
-Public recognition at the brunch
-2 event tickets
As a Women's History Month Sponsor, you are highlighting the importance of women and children in our communities.
Sponsorship Package:
-Full page ad in event program
-Public recognition at the brunch
-2 event tickets
As a Women's History Month Sponsor, you are highlighting the importance of women and children in our communities.
Sponsorship Package:
-Full page ad in event program
-Public recognition at the brunch
-Table for 8
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!