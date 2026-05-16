36th EN BDE

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36th EN BDE

About this raffle

36th Engineer Brigade Swag Raffle

Basket #1 - Rugged Wine Glass Set
$10

Rugged Wine Glass Set

Basket Includes: 4x 36th EN BDE wine glasses,4x 36th EN BDE coasters, and 1x BDE swag ticket

Basket #2 - Rugged Whiskey Glass Set
$10

Rugged Whiksey Glass Set

Basket Includes: 3x 36th EN BDE whiskey glasses, 3x 36th EN BDE coasters, and 1x BDE swag ticket

Basket #3 - Rugged Glass and Pitcher Set
$10

Rugged Glass and Pitcher Set

Basket Includes: 5x 36th EN BDE glasses, 1x glass pitcher, 5x 36th EN BDE coasters, and 1x BDE swag ticket

Basket #4 - Rugged Winter Apparel and Yeti
$10

Rugged Winter Apparel and Yeti

Basket Includes: 1x 62nd EN BN puffer vest, 1x long sleeve shirt, 1x tan shirt, 1x 36th EN BDE Yeti tumbler, and 1x BDE swag ticket

Basket #5 - Rugged Business Casual
$10

Rugged Business Casual

Basket Includes: 1x red polo shirt, 1x black polo shirt, 1x tan shirt, 1x Owala 36th EN BDE water bottle, and 1x BDE swag ticket

Basket #6 - Scarlett Sammy
$10

Scarlett Sammy

Basket Includes: 1x red short sleeve shirt, 1x red long sleeve shirt, 1x red sweatshirt, 1x red polo shirt, and 1x BDE swag ticket

Basket #7 - Black Out Sammy
$10

Black Out Sammy

Basket Includes: 1x black short sleeve shirt, 1x black long sleeve shirt, 1x black sweatshirt, 1x black polo shirt, and 1x BDE swag ticket

Basket #8 - Rugged Adventure Pack
$10

Rugged Adventure Pack

Basket Includes: 1x 36th EN BDE backpack chair, 2x Owala 36th EN BDE water bottle, and 1x BDE swag ticket

Basket #9 - Duty Day Sammy
$10

Duty Day Sammy

Basket Includes: 4x tan shirts, 1x Owala 36th EN BDE water bottle, and 1x BDE swag ticket

Basket #10 - Sammy Outdoors
$10

Sammy Outdoors

Basket Includes: 1x 36nd EN BN puffer vest, 2x long sleeve shirts, 1x Owala 36th EN BDE water bottle, and 1x BDE swag ticket

Basket #11 - Rugged Corn Hole Set
$10

Rugged Corn Hole Set

Basket Ibncludes: 1x 36th EN BDE corn hole set, and 1xBDE swag ticket

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