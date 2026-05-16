36th Engineer Brigade Swag Raffle

About this raffle
Rugged Wine Glass Set
Basket Includes: 4x 36th EN BDE wine glasses,4x 36th EN BDE coasters, and 1x BDE swag ticket
Rugged Whiksey Glass Set
Basket Includes: 3x 36th EN BDE whiskey glasses, 3x 36th EN BDE coasters, and 1x BDE swag ticket
Rugged Glass and Pitcher Set
Basket Includes: 5x 36th EN BDE glasses, 1x glass pitcher, 5x 36th EN BDE coasters, and 1x BDE swag ticket
Rugged Winter Apparel and Yeti
Basket Includes: 1x 62nd EN BN puffer vest, 1x long sleeve shirt, 1x tan shirt, 1x 36th EN BDE Yeti tumbler, and 1x BDE swag ticket
Rugged Business Casual
Basket Includes: 1x red polo shirt, 1x black polo shirt, 1x tan shirt, 1x Owala 36th EN BDE water bottle, and 1x BDE swag ticket
Scarlett Sammy
Basket Includes: 1x red short sleeve shirt, 1x red long sleeve shirt, 1x red sweatshirt, 1x red polo shirt, and 1x BDE swag ticket
Black Out Sammy
Basket Includes: 1x black short sleeve shirt, 1x black long sleeve shirt, 1x black sweatshirt, 1x black polo shirt, and 1x BDE swag ticket
Rugged Adventure Pack
Basket Includes: 1x 36th EN BDE backpack chair, 2x Owala 36th EN BDE water bottle, and 1x BDE swag ticket
Duty Day Sammy
Basket Includes: 4x tan shirts, 1x Owala 36th EN BDE water bottle, and 1x BDE swag ticket
Sammy Outdoors
Basket Includes: 1x 36nd EN BN puffer vest, 2x long sleeve shirts, 1x Owala 36th EN BDE water bottle, and 1x BDE swag ticket
Rugged Corn Hole Set
Basket Ibncludes: 1x 36th EN BDE corn hole set, and 1xBDE swag ticket
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