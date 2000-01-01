Shibari Mini Intensive

Join us for an exciting journey into the world of Shibari as we go from introducing the basic concepts all the way through to a suspension. This class is intended for those new to intermediate with Shibari but riggers and bottoms of any level are sure to learn something new. The workshop is designed around a tying pair but everything we learn can be done as a self tie so a partner is not necessary. If you have any special requirements or questions please let us know.





Course Outline

- Basics of rope safety, negotiation, and consent

- Learning your first ties (single column, double column)

- Understanding frictions

- Diamond pattern harness

- Into to uplines and suspension principles





Practicalities

The workshop will be held at a private space in Levonia MI. Please arrive on time or a few minutes early. We will provide all needed materials such as rope, hard points, carabiners but if you have your own feel free to bring them along. We will also provide some light refreshments and non alcoholic drinks. Please bring a water bottle and any aftercare items you may need. We are a nude positive space. For those who wish to stay dressed, please wear light comfortable clothing if you are rigging. Rope bottoms should wear tight fighting clothes such as leggings, sports bras, etc. No underwire as it can complicate certain ties.







