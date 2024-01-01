Family Fun: The Glow UP Sneaker Ball is designed for all ages, offering a delightful experience for everyone in the family. It's a chance for parents, children, and extended family members to enjoy a night out while supporting a vital cause.





Bonding Opportunities: From exciting entertainment and engaging activities to interactive sessions, our event provides ample opportunities for families to bond and create lasting memories together.





Empowering Mission: By participating in the Sneaker Ball , you're contributing to preventing child exploitation and supporting initiatives that educate, empower, and safeguard families in our community. Join us for an evening filled with joy, unity, and purpose.





Your Sneaker Ball ticket is not just an entry; it's a passport to an unforgettable experience! With each ticket, you gain access to a night filled with dazzling entertainment, meaningful connections, and the satisfaction of supporting a vital cause. Here's what your Sneaker Ball ticket includes:





Admission to the Event: Join the vibrant atmosphere at the chosen venue and be part of a community united in the mission to prevent child exploitation. Culinary Delights: Indulge in a delectable spread of culinary delights, ensuring your taste buds are as satisfied as your heart. Beverages: Quench your thirst with a variety of refreshing beverages, both non-alcoholic and some special concoctions for those who desire a little extra sparkle (fee). Dance the Night Away: Step onto our LED dance floor and let your sneakers light up the night as you groove to the beats. The dance floor promises an immersive experience that adds a touch of magic to your moves. Meet the Dancing Robot: Witness a futuristic performance by our dancing robot, a one-of-a-kind spectacle that will leave you in awe. Interact with this technological marvel and capture the moment with photos and videos. Neon-Themed Ambiance: Immerse yourself in the neon-themed decor that transforms the venue into a radiant space, creating the perfect backdrop for unforgettable memories. Engaging Activities: Participate in games, contests, and activities designed to enhance the overall experience and foster connections within the community. Access to the Photo Booth: Capture the magic of the night with unlimited access to a vibrant and entertaining photo booth, preserving moments that will last a lifetime.





Mark your calendars and be part of an event that's more than just a sneaker ball - it's an experience that brings families closer while making a difference in the lives of others.





Dress Code:

Neon Elegance: Dress in your most dazzling neon cocktail attire and sneakers for a chance to win fantastic prizes!





Proceeds will benefit The Chosen Ones, Inc. programs and services. For questions, please contact us by phone @ 678-960-8431, or by email @ [email protected] .





Hurry tickets will go fast!! This will be an event you will not want to miss!!