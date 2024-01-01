Dreams Fulfilled Scholarship Gala | VIP Table (seating for 8)





Join us at the Savannah Juneteenth Scholarship Gala on Saturday, May 18th, at 7 pm. Held at the historic Savannah Station in downtown Savannah, GA, the theme is "Dreams Fulfilled." Enjoy live music, a silent auction, dinner dancing, and witness the presentation of community awards honoring individuals who have advanced the African American community in our area. Don't miss this elegant evening celebrating achievements and supporting scholarships.





Attire: Black Tie





"Presented by a 501(c)(3) organization, our gala offers tax-deductible contributions. A portion of the proceeds will be directed to non-profit organizations chosen by individual pageant contestants. Receive your tax deduction receipt at checkout, recognizing your support for both the event and the charitable causes selected by our contestants."