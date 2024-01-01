



It's a Pittie Rescue is raffling off a

Sony Playstation VR2 Horizon Bundle

To help raise some money for OREO





Oreo came to us from Southern IL. Upon coming into the rescue, his foster noticed strange limb behavior such as knuckling and collapsing front limbs. We saw a neurologist that recommended crate rest to see if this would heal on its own since we did not know if this was due to an injury or spinal issue. The fosters kept him on crate rest for weeks and his limbs did not improve. Next step was PT, per the neurologist. This lasted over 3 months and there was no improvement. Now, we are faced with special imaging to see if we could get definitive answers to what is affecting his front

limbs and what his future may look like.

We know it is localized to the Cervical C6-T2 area of the spine, but we are unsure without this imaging if it is structural or neurological. This is hopefully going to give us an answer to that. He is a happy, friendly dog who is loved by many and we are all rooting for him!









Winner will be contacted to arrange pickup,

Playstation is located in Morris, Can meet, in Will, Grundy, Lasalle, Will, Kankakee county areas

Playstation VR2 Horizon Bundle is new in Box, Box is damaged, but all everything is in Brand new condition no damaged or missing parts.

$25 Donation For 1 Chance to Win

Only 100 tickets being sold



























