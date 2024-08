Come out and support Bentonville Christian's new athletic programs at the Parents vs. Players Basketball game. There will be basketball, food, and fun for all. Who will win? It's anyone's guess.





All profits will benefit BCA Eagles Athletics programs. $5 individual tickets or $20 family ticket available online or at the door on game night. Concession stand will be open and ready to serve attendees.





Doors open at 5p. Game starts at 5:30p.