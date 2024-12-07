If you or someone you know is engaged to be married; one of the engaged is tied to or lives in League City and one of them is active military; then this couple deserves a Wedding to Remember! Sponsored by the The League City Proud Organization, and to be held during the 27th Annual Holiday in the Park Parade on December 7th, 2024; in honor and remembrance of Pearl Harbor.

Complete the Application Online at the ”Wedding” page of the website to be entered as a Wedding to Remember Contestant. Application submittal deadline is August 30, 2024, at 5:00pm. Your Entry Form will trigger a set of application forms for the couple to complete and explain the requirements and steps in the selection process. The selected engaged couple will be announced publicly on September 15, 2024.