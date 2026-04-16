37th Annual Empty Stocking Gala

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Includes 2 tables with entry to the Gala for 8 couples (16 people) including live band entertainment, dinner, dessert, and access to the open bar, as well as sponsor listings.
Includes 1 table with entry to the Gala for 4 couples (8 people) including live band entertainment, dinner, dessert, and access to the open bar, as well as sponsor listings.
Includes entry to the Gala for 1 couple (2 people) including live band entertainment, dinner, dessert, and access to the open bar, as well as sponsor listings.
$
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