The Empty Stocking

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The Empty Stocking

About this event

37th Annual Empty Stocking Gala

1615 Noble St

Anniston, AL 36201, USA

Gold Stocking Stuffers
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 16 tickets

Includes 2 tables with entry to the Gala for 8 couples (16 people) including live band entertainment, dinner, dessert, and access to the open bar, as well as sponsor listings.

Silver Stocking Stuffer
$1,300
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Includes 1 table with entry to the Gala for 4 couples (8 people) including live band entertainment, dinner, dessert, and access to the open bar, as well as sponsor listings.

Bronze Stocking Stuffer
$300
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Includes entry to the Gala for 1 couple (2 people) including live band entertainment, dinner, dessert, and access to the open bar, as well as sponsor listings.

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