37th Annual Finer Womanhood Banquet

Hosted by
About this event
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
Reserved seating of ten.
Reserved seating of ten and top billing recognition in advertisement.
Reserved seating of twenty and top billing recognition in advertisement.
Full Page Ad-
All ads need to be submitted with the support form electronically in PowerPoint, Publisher, JPG, or
PDF format to [email protected].
Please call/text Genevia Thomas at 870-489-1262 with questions.
Half Page Ad-
All ads need to be submitted with the support form electronically in PowerPoint, Publisher, JPG, or PDF format to [email protected].
Please call/text Genevia Thomas at 870-489-1262 with questions.
Fourth Page Ad-
All ads need to be submitted with the support form electronically in PowerPoint, Publisher, JPG, or PDF format to [email protected].
Please call/text Genevia Thomas at 870-489-1262 with questions.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!