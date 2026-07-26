Immaculate Heart of Mary School

Hosted by

Immaculate Heart of Mary School

About this event

37th Annual IHM Fathers' Club Golf Tournament

2101 Dulaney Valley Rd

Timonium, MD 21093

Single Golfer
$150

$150 per golfer; $600 per foursome. NO REFUNDS. Includes Continental Breakfast & Full Lunch; On-course Beverages, Lunch; Driving Range; Prizes; Greens Fees/Cart; Giveaway; Includes two Mulligans; entry into the Putting, Closest to the Pin, Long Drive and Par 3 contests.

Foursome
$600

$150 per golfer; $600 per foursome. NO REFUNDS. Includes Continental Breakfast & Full Lunch; On-course Beverages, Lunch; Driving Range; Prizes; Greens Fees/Cart; Giveaway; Includes two Mulligans; entry into the Putting, Closest to the Pin, Long Drive and Par 3 contests.

Single Raffle Ticket
$5
3x Raffle Tickets
$10
Celebrity Putt 50/50
$5
Additional Mulligan - single
$25
Additional Mulligan - foursome
$100
Gold Sponsor
$6,000

Company logo on Welcome Banner at the course (also hangs in school throughout the year); company name listed on Golf Tournament website; on school’s website & Facebook page and in future issue of the Eagle Echo & IHM Church Bulletin; also includes 2 foursomes.

Please email your logo & website address to [email protected].

Silver Sponsor
$3,000

Company logo on Welcome Banner at the course (also hangs in school throughout the year); company name listed on Golf Tournament website; on school’s website & Facebook page and in future issue of the Eagle Echo & IHM Church Bulletin; also includes 1 foursome.

Please email your logo & website address to [email protected].

Company Special
$1,500

Tee Sponsor and 1 foursome


Please email your logo & website address to [email protected].

Lunch Sponsor
$500

Company logo on Welcome Banner at the course (also hangs in school throughout the year); company name listed on Golf Tournament website; on school’s website & Facebook page and in future issue of the Eagle Echo & IHM Church Bulletin.

Please email your logo & website address to [email protected].

Beverage Cart Sponsor
$500

Company logo on Welcome Banner at the course (also hangs in
school throughout the year); Company logo on sign on beverage cart; company name listed on Golf Tournament website, on school’s website & Facebook page and in future issue of the Eagle Echo & IHM Church Bulletin.

Please email your logo & website address to [email protected].

Driving Range Sponsor
$500

Company logo on Welcome Banner at the course (also hangs in
school throughout the year); Company logo on sign at Driving Range; company name listed on Golf Tournament website, on school’s website & Facebook page and in future issue of the Eagle Echo & IHM Church Bulletin.

Please email your logo & website address to [email protected].

Tee Sponsor
$250

Company logo on sign at tee; opportunity to set-up company table with giveaway at 1 of 18 holes; company name listed on Golf Tournament website, on school’s website & Facebook page and in future issue of the Eagle Echo & IHM Church Bulletin.

Please email your logo & website address to [email protected].

Putting Green Sponsor
$200

Company logo on sign at practice putting green; company name listed on Golf Tournament website, on school’s website &
Facebook page and in future issue of the Eagle Echo & IHM Church Bulletin.

Please email your logo & website address to [email protected].

Long Drive & Closest to the Pin Sponsors
$200

Sponsor provides $200 Cash or Gift Certificate to be given to winner of contest holes; company name listed on Golf Tournament website, on school’s website & Facebook page and in future issue of the Eagle Echo & IHM Church Bulletin.

Please email your logo & website address to [email protected].

Green Sponsor
$100

Company logo on sign at green; company name listed on Golf Tournament website, on school’s website & Facebook page and in
future issue of the Eagle Echo & IHM Church Bulletin.

Please email your logo & website address to [email protected].

IHM Family Sponsor
$50

Family name listed in program, on school’s website & Facebook page and in future issue of the Eagle Echo & IHM Church Bulletin; (1) Entry into the Tournament Raffle to win a selection of great prizes to be determined.

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