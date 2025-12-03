Mooresville Downtown Victorian Christmas Corporation

Hosted by

Mooresville Downtown Victorian Christmas Corporation

About this event

37th Annual Victorian Christmas Vendor Spots

5 E Main St

Mooresville, IN 46158, USA

Food Truck - Food Court
$125

We Would love Authentic food for the Victorian Era and Classic Foods.

Dowtown Vendor
$75

Main Street and Indiana - All Outdoors

We would love Handmade, Victorian Era and non-profit vendors. Focus is on bringing history and skills back to the community.

Downtown Electric Vendor
$100

Main Street and Indiana - All Outdoors

We would love Handmade, Victorian Era and non-profit vendors. Focus is on bringing history and skills back to the community.

First Christian Church Vendor
$100

In Mooresville, IN - All Indoor

Newby Elementary
$100

Mooresville, IN - All Indoors

Newby Elementary Electric
$125

Mooresville, IN - All Indoors

Add a donation for Mooresville Downtown Victorian Christmas Corporation

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!