4/5 Textured Acrylics: Dahlias with Teresa Baugh

Arts In The Burg

207 S Cedar Ave, South Pittsburg, TN 37380, USA

Dahlia on 8x10 canvas
$32
This ticket includes one canvas and all materials needed to begin your new project!
Can’t Afford Full Price?
$22
If you truly can’t afford full price and need a little help, please don’t let cost be a reason you don’t sign up. Use this option for a reduced rate. *This should cover materials; however, if the student wants to do additional pieces and more materials are needed, (i.e an extra canvas), there may be one-time added costs.
Want to Help By Paying A Little More?
$45
If you’d like to pay a little extra and help students who may not be able to afford to come otherwise, we appreciate it! Choose this option: *This should cover materials; however, if the student wants to do additional pieces and more materials are needed, (i.e an extra canvas), there may be one-time added costs.
