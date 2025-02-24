4/5 Textured Acrylics: Dahlias with Teresa Baugh

This ticket includes one canvas and all materials needed to begin your new project!
This ticket includes one canvas and all materials needed to begin your new project!
Can’t Afford Full Price?
$22
If you truly can’t afford full price and need a little help, please don’t let cost be a reason you don’t sign up. Use this option for a reduced rate.
*This should cover materials; however, if the student wants to do additional pieces and more materials are needed, (i.e an extra canvas), there may be one-time added costs.
If you truly can’t afford full price and need a little help, please don’t let cost be a reason you don’t sign up. Use this option for a reduced rate.
*This should cover materials; however, if the student wants to do additional pieces and more materials are needed, (i.e an extra canvas), there may be one-time added costs.
Want to Help By Paying A Little More?
$45
If you’d like to pay a little extra and help students who may not be able to afford to come otherwise, we appreciate it! Choose this option:
*This should cover materials; however, if the student wants to do additional pieces and more materials are needed, (i.e an extra canvas), there may be one-time added costs.
If you’d like to pay a little extra and help students who may not be able to afford to come otherwise, we appreciate it! Choose this option:
*This should cover materials; however, if the student wants to do additional pieces and more materials are needed, (i.e an extra canvas), there may be one-time added costs.